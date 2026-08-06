Why an Atlanta woman says her apartment is making her sick

The Brief Atlanta resident Yvonne White, 75, believes mold inside her Lee Street apartment is worsening her severe health conditions. Property managers claimed there was no mold, but an independent air test revealed spores inside and outside the home. White is asking for a housing transfer so she can finally unpack her remaining boxes and protect her health.



A 75-year-old Atlanta woman says hidden apartment mold is worsening her severe medical conditions while she waits for a housing transfer.

Atlanta apartment mold concerns

What we know:

Yvonne White, 75, is convinced her apartment at Ashley West End on Lee Street is making her sick. White is a cancer survivor who lives with congestive heart failure, lung disease, and kidney disease. She said her health has declined since moving into the unit in February.

"It affects my breathing. It makes my chest hurt. Sometimes I have to take more than two nitroglycerins a day," she said.

White reported that water flooded from the floor when she first moved in. She said mold now comes up through the kitchen floor and covers the bathroom, her brother's room, and the water heater closet.

Property management response

Management at the Integral apartment complex told White there were other issues in the unit, but no mold. White then hired Air Allergen and Mold Testing, which reported mold spores both inside and outside the apartment.

Integral Property said it hired a company to conduct moisture assessments and air quality testing, which found no active moisture issues or mold.

What we don't know:

Officials have not clarified why the two air quality tests produced conflicting results.

Resident requests transfer

White has kept her belongings packed in boxes because she wants to move out. She said a transfer to a different unit would solve the issue and allow her to settle in safely.

The property owner said it will grant a transfer as soon as a unit White qualifies for becomes available.She remains in the apartment waiting to see if she should pack up, unpack, or leave her home as it is.