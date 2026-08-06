Jackson High School mourns 'devastating loss' of senior David Crawford

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The Brief Jackson High School senior David Crawford died Tuesday, leaving the local school district and community in mourning. Community members can attend a visitation on Monday, followed by a funeral service next Tuesday at Heritage Baptist Church. The family asks for donations to Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home to help cover final expenses in place of flowers.



A Georgia community is grieving after Jackson High School senior David Crawford died Tuesday.

Jackson High School senior David Crawford

What we know:

The 18-year-old was born in Griffin and was an active member of Heritage Baptist Church as well as the school's NJROTC program. Crawford formerly worked at local spots Jimmy’s and The Brickery, enjoyed working out, and held a passion for history, Johnny Cash, and his faith.

‘Devastating loss’

What they're saying:

In a statement, Jackson High School and the Butts County School System acknowledged his passing, calling it a "devastating loss." School officials stated, "David was an outstanding student, a valued member of our NJROTC program, and a young man who will be deeply missed by his classmates, teachers, and the entire Jackson High School family." City officials also expressed sorrow, asking the community to "pray for peace and comfort for the Crawford family."

Funeral arrangements and memorial details

What we don't know:

Authorities and family members have not released details regarding the cause of death.

What you can do:

Visitation for Crawford will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, located at 212 E. College Street. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. next Tuesday at Heritage Baptist Church with Rev. Terrell Hopkins officiating, followed by burial at Jackson City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations directly to the funeral home to assist with expenses.