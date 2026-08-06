Hoax threats at several Gwinnett schools prompt lockdowns

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The Brief Several Gwinnett County schools were placed on soft lockdown after receiving threats that authorities later determined were hoaxes. District officials emphasized that students and staff were never in danger, and normal classroom instruction continued with restricted building access. Law enforcement believes the fake threats are linked to a broader wave of school hoaxes targeting districts across metro Atlanta and Georgia.



Several Gwinnett County schools received hoax threats on Thursday, prompting lockdowns, according to the school district.

What we know:

In a letter to parents, the Gwinnett County Public Schools administrators announced that several schools received threats, which triggered soft lockdowns.

Students and staff were safe and never in danger, the letter stated.

District officials explained that teaching and learning continue, but no one is allowed to leave or enter the building in a soft lockdown.

After law enforcement authorities investigated the threats, they found that they were hoaxes, officials stated in the letter.

The district added that authorities believe that these threats appear to be part of a statewide trend of hoax threats targeting schools, including several in metro Atlanta.

Law enforcement presence was increased as a precaution, district officials stated.

What they're saying:

Following a wave of false reports, school district officials strongly condemned the hoaxes and warned of serious consequences for anyone involved:



"It is disappointing that individuals would target schools with false threats in an attempt to disrupt teaching and learning. Such actions create unnecessary concern for students, staff, and families and divert valuable public safety resources," the letter to parents said. "We will work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify those responsible, and individuals found to have made these threats will be held accountable for their actions."

What we don't know:

The letter states several campuses received threats, but it does not name the specific high schools, middle schools, or elementary schools involved.

It's unclear if the threats were made via phone calls, emails, social media, text messages, or another platform.

The exact number of schools placed under soft lockdown is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.