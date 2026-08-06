Georgia murder suspect captured in North Carolina after months on the run

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The Brief A 23-year-old murder suspect wanted in Georgia was apprehended in Cleveland County, North Carolina. Authorities held Treveonsay Trejion Burge on murder charges alongside multiple local drug and weapon offenses. Law enforcement agencies tracked Burge following the fatal October shooting of 18-year-old Adam Taylor Hernandez.



A 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal October shooting of an 18-year-old in Rome has been captured in North Carolina, according to the Rome Police Department.

Treveonsay Trejion Burge was taken into custody in Cleveland County and is being held without bond.

Fugitive captured in North Carolina

What we know:

Treveonsay Trejion Burge, 23, was apprehended in Cleveland County, North Carolina, and is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center in Shelby, according to police. Burge was wanted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Oct. 21 shooting death of 18-year-old Adam Taylor Hernandez in Rome.

Law enforcement officers seized multiple firearms, packaged drugs, cash, and illegal weapons during the apprehension of Rome, Georgia murder suspect Treveonsay Trejion Burge in Shelby, North Carolina, on August 6, 2026. (Rome Police Department)

Cleveland County detention records show Burge faces additional local charges, including fugitive of the state/extradition, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and resisting a public officer.

Police said multiple law enforcement partners assisted in the arrest, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, and the Shelby Police Department.

Multiple firearms, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition were recovered by multi-agency law enforcement following the arrest of Georgia murder fugitive Treveonsay Trejion Burge in North Carolina on August 6, 2026. (Rome Police Department)

Extradition to Georgia pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Burge will be extradited back to Georgia to face his pending charges. Authorities said additional details regarding his return will be released when appropriate.