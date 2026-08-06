9 arrested in string of Newton County vehicle thefts, car break-ins

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The Brief Six teens and three minors were arrested in connection with a series of car break-ins and vehicle thefts throughout the Arbor Lake Apartments area in Newton County. Investigators report at least 10 vehicles were damaged, five were stolen, and additional property was taken from inside cars between July 8 and July 21. Booking records show the six named teens face extensive felony and misdemeanor charges, including entering automobiles, criminal damage to property, and theft by taking.



Six teens and three minors were arrested in a string of vehicle thefts and car break-in incidents in Newton County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff's Office stated that the vehicle-related crimes happened between July 8 and July 21 throughout the Arbor Lake Apartments and surrounding areas.

According to authorities, at least 10 vehicles were damaged, and five vehicles were stolen. Investigators added that an item was also stolen from one of the vehicles during the series of incidents.

The sheriff's office stated that six teens were arrested:

Jimmy Upton, 17

Jamarvis Upton, 19

Duntarious Smith, 17

Ryan Roseberry, 19

Skyler Morris-Love, 18

Jayden Morris-Love, 17

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Jimmy Lamar Upton, 17, faces several charges in a vehicle theft and car break-in investigation in Newton County. (Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office)

Three minors were also arrested in the investigation.

Arrest reports show each of the six named teens faces a list of felony and misdemeanor charges, including entering automobiles, criminal damage to property, and theft by taking. Several of the teens also face separate misdemeanor charges, including loitering, criminal trespass, and family violence.

All nine of the individuals remain in custody at the Newton County Jail at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not reveal the identities, ages, and specific charges for the three minors arrested alongside the six named teens.

It's unclear how the individuals gained access to or stole the vehicle.

The exact items taken from inside the vehicles during the break-ins are unknown.

Investigators did not reveal the estimated cost of property damage or total value of the stolen vehicles and items.

It's unclear if any of the stolen vehicles were recovered.

Authorities have not stated whether the individuals knew each other or if those sharing last names are related.