Atlanta bar Manuel's Tavern celebrates 70 years in Poncey-Highland
ATLANTA - An iconic Poncey-Highland gathering spot is marking seven decades in Atlanta with a three-day celebration starting Thursday.
Manuel's Tavern is throwing a venue-wide anniversary event featuring rare food discounts, unique merchandise and live performances.
Atlanta political landmark celebrates milestone
What we know:
Thursday night kicked off three days of anniversary celebrations featuring a parade by The Seed and Feed Marching Abominables and a proclamation read by Atlanta City Council member Kelsea Bond. Regulars describe the neighborhood spot as a family atmosphere and "Atlanta's living room" where people gather to share life's ups and downs.
Manuel's Tavern is holding a three-day landmark celebration starting Thursday at its long-standing location on North Highland Avenue.
The venue is offering $8.56 double cheeseburgers with fries, selling $35 commemorative T-shirts by local pop artist Our Land, and pouring an exclusive beer brewed at Three Taverns.
Thursday evening entertainment included performances by the Marching Abominable, a one-man circus and two sets by The 4:00.
While founder Manuel Maloof historically banned jukeboxes and background music to foster patron conversation, live music was specifically added for Thursday's festivities. The tavern remains family-owned, operated by Manuel's son, Brian Maloof, alongside assistant general manager Megan Maloof.
Maloof brothers
The backstory:
Brothers Manuel Maloof and Robert Maloof opened the tavern doors in 1956, a year when the median home price was $18,000 and Elvis Presley made his television debut.
Manuel Maloof later became DeKalb County CEO, and his venue on North Highland near North Avenue grew into a major political hub where everyday voters rub elbows with political luminaries.
Over seven decades, the landmark became a famous political hub where Jimmy Carter announced his gubernatorial candidacy and leaders such as Bill Clinton, Al Gore and Barack Obama visited.
A photo commemorating the establishment's 30th anniversary still hangs on the wall alongside historic pictures of national figures.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a FOX 5 Atlanta interview with a bartender at Manuel's Tavern, as well as onsite reporting conducted live inside the venue by Eli Jordan. FOX 5's Christopher King contributed to this report.