Atlanta bar Manuel's Tavern celebrates 70 years in Poncey-Highland

The Brief Manuel's Tavern in Poncey-Highland is celebrating its 70th anniversary with three days of neighborhood festivities. The historic Atlanta political landmark was founded by brothers Manuel and Robert Maloof in 1956. Everyday patrons and local leaders gathered Thursday night as the tavern kicked off a weekend of celebrations.



An iconic Poncey-Highland gathering spot is marking seven decades in Atlanta with a three-day celebration starting Thursday.

Manuel's Tavern is throwing a venue-wide anniversary event featuring rare food discounts, unique merchandise and live performances.

Atlanta political landmark celebrates milestone

What we know:

Thursday night kicked off three days of anniversary celebrations featuring a parade by The Seed and Feed Marching Abominables and a proclamation read by Atlanta City Council member Kelsea Bond. Regulars describe the neighborhood spot as a family atmosphere and "Atlanta's living room" where people gather to share life's ups and downs.

Manuel's Tavern is holding a three-day landmark celebration starting Thursday at its long-standing location on North Highland Avenue.

The venue is offering $8.56 double cheeseburgers with fries, selling $35 commemorative T-shirts by local pop artist Our Land, and pouring an exclusive beer brewed at Three Taverns.

Thursday evening entertainment included performances by the Marching Abominable, a one-man circus and two sets by The 4:00.

While founder Manuel Maloof historically banned jukeboxes and background music to foster patron conversation, live music was specifically added for Thursday's festivities. The tavern remains family-owned, operated by Manuel's son, Brian Maloof, alongside assistant general manager Megan Maloof.

Maloof brothers

The backstory:

Brothers Manuel Maloof and Robert Maloof opened the tavern doors in 1956, a year when the median home price was $18,000 and Elvis Presley made his television debut.

Manuel Maloof later became DeKalb County CEO, and his venue on North Highland near North Avenue grew into a major political hub where everyday voters rub elbows with political luminaries.

Over seven decades, the landmark became a famous political hub where Jimmy Carter announced his gubernatorial candidacy and leaders such as Bill Clinton, Al Gore and Barack Obama visited.

A photo commemorating the establishment's 30th anniversary still hangs on the wall alongside historic pictures of national figures.