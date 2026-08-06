Fundraiser launched for children after deadly Carroll County crash

article

The Brief A fundraiser has been launched to support four children who lost their parents in a deadly Carroll County crash. Emanuel "Weezy" Adams and Destiny Fields were found dead after being reported missing for more than a week. Donations will help cover counseling, school supplies, clothing, groceries and other essential needs.



A community is coming together to support four children left behind after two missing Carroll County adults were found dead following a single-vehicle crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: Missing man, woman found dead by family in Carroll County crash

What we know:

A fundraiser has been launched to help the children of Emanuel "Weezy" Adams and Destiny Fields after the pair were discovered dead inside a crashed vehicle on Oak Grove Road.

Authorities say Adams, 42, and Fields, 25, had been reported missing before family members found their 2013 Nissan Altima in a deep ditch off Oak Grove Road.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Adams was driving west when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the car to leave the roadway, strike a tree and come to rest in the ditch. Both died at the scene.

A puppy found inside the vehicle survived and was safely returned to the family.

Now, family friend and employer Stephen is asking the public to help the children facing life without their parents.

"These children are facing unimaginable grief and the painful reality of moving forward without them," he wrote in the fundraiser.

Adams leaves behind three teenage sons: 17-year-old Emmanuel Farley, known as "Squirrel," and 15-year-old twins Jamarius Adams, known as "Peanut Butter," and Javarius Adams, known as "Jelly." Fields is survived by her 10-year-old son, Truth.

According to GoFundMe, donations will be used to provide school supplies, clothing, groceries, transportation, counseling, extracurricular activities and other needs as the children adjust to life after the tragedy.

Stephen described Adams as more than an employee.

"He was more than an employee. Emanuel Adams, known to so many as Weezy, was a hardworking man, a loyal friend, and most importantly, a father who loved his three teenage boys with everything he had," he wrote.

Organizers say all money raised will be managed responsibly and used solely for the benefit of the four children.

Those unable to donate are encouraged to share the fundraiser and keep the children and their families in their thoughts as they begin the difficult process of healing.