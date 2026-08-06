Person shot at Fayetteville Ford dealership; 1 arrested

The Brief Emergency crews responded to a shooting Thursday morning at a Ford dealership in Fayetteville. Paramedics transported the injured victim to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment. One person was arrested as a result of the accidental shooting.



One person was shot Thursday morning at the Ford dealership in Fayetteville, according to officials.

What we know:

Fayetteville police officers responded to the business at 275 North Glynn Street around 7:48 a.m.

Emergency responders took the injured victim to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The city's department of public safety stated that there is no danger to the public following the incident.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental and stemmed from negligent handling of the gun.

Police have made an arrest and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was shot.

Investigators have not disclosed information about a potential suspect.