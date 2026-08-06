Influencer Shamar McCoy arrested in Atlanta for alleged assault

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The Brief Social media influencer Shamar McCoy was arrested in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday after a hit-and-run investigation uncovered an outstanding battery warrant. McCoy was riding as a passenger in a hit-and-run victim's car at 610 Spring Street when officers took him into custody. Authorities evaluated McCoy at Grady Hospital before booking him into Fulton County Jail on a $2,000 bond.



Atlanta police arrested social media influencer Shamar McCoy in Midtown Atlanta on Sunday after a hit-and-run crash investigation revealed an active arrest warrant for battery.

Atlanta police traffic investigation

What we know:

An Atlanta police officer responded to a hit-and-run crash at 610 Spring Street on Sunday and found Shamar McCoy riding as a passenger in the victim's vehicle.

The responding officer discovered McCoy had an outstanding battery warrant after he added McCoy's name to the official accident report.

When the officer informed McCoy he had a warrant, body camera footage captured McCoy saying, "I haven’t done anything." McCoy complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Medical staff evaluated the 29-year-old at Grady Hospital before officers booked him into the Fulton County Jail on Monday. According to jail records, McCoy was granted a $2,000 surety bond.

Delowe Drive assault

The backstory:

An incident report indicates the arrest warrant stems from a physical dispute on Nov. 25, 2024, at an apartment on Delowe Drive in southwest Atlanta.

A victim and a witness told responding officers that the victim had an argument over the phone with McCoy's boyfriend. Moments later, McCoy and his boyfriend arrived at the apartment and allegedly began assaulting the victim.

The victim reported being punched, thrown to the ground and kicked during the altercation. A witness recorded the assault and uploaded the footage to Instagram, the report states.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether McCoy has posted his bond or when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Police have also not released the identity of the driver who fled the hit-and-run crash on Spring Street.