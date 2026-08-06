Salmonella outbreak: Should Georgians be worried?

The Brief Georgia has reported six salmonella cases linked to an outbreak tied to jalapeños from Mexico. The affected peppers were served at some Chipotle and Qdoba restaurants, but the FDA says there is no ongoing risk at either chain. Health officials are still investigating whether any recalled peppers made it to grocery stores.



A growing salmonella outbreak linked to imported jalapeño peppers has sickened hundreds of people across the country, including several in Georgia. But health officials say the risk to most consumers appears to be limited.

ORIGINAL STORY: Jalapeños linked to Salmonella outbreak in 27 states; Chipotle & Qdoba affected

What we know:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Georgia has recorded six cases of salmonella connected to the outbreak. Nationwide, hundreds of people have become ill and dozens have been hospitalized.

Investigators have traced the outbreak to jalapeño peppers imported from Mexico.

The FDA says the affected peppers were supplied to restaurants, including Chipotle and Qdoba. Both chains have removed the peppers from their menus, and the FDA says there is no ongoing risk to customers at either restaurant.

The recalled peppers were distributed primarily to restaurants and wholesalers by California-based Coast Citrus Distributors. The company has issued a recall.

The FDA is still investigating whether any of the affected peppers were sold in grocery stores.

How worried should you be?

Local perspective:

For most people, the immediate risk appears to be low, especially if you've recently eaten at Chipotle or Qdoba. The FDA says those restaurants have already removed the affected product from circulation.

However, health officials recommend paying close attention to recall announcements as investigators determine whether any contaminated peppers reached grocery store shelves.

Salmonella is a foodborne illness commonly associated with contaminated food. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. While most people recover without treatment, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for severe illness.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Another foodborne outbreak is also expanding

Big picture view:

The salmonella investigation comes as another foodborne illness outbreak continues to grow.

The CDC says additional cases of cyclospora have been reported in six more states. That outbreak has been linked to lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants. Health officials continue to investigate both outbreaks.