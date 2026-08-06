Marjorie Taylor Greene's new side hustle? Personalized Cameo videos

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The Brief Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined Cameo, where fans can pay for personalized video messages. Greene reportedly charges $194 for personal videos and $5,000 for business promotions. The move comes after her resignation from Congress, departure from the Republican Party and recent marriage.



Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has found a new way to connect with supporters — and earn a little extra cash along the way.

What we know:

The former Northwest Georgia representative has launched a profile on Cameo, the celebrity video platform where users pay public figures to record personalized messages.

For $194, Greene will record custom videos for birthdays, holidays, congratulations and other special occasions. Businesses looking for a personalized endorsement will need a much bigger budget: $5,000.

In a video announcing the new venture, Greene invited followers to request messages for friends, family or "anyone."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Although the greetings were originally offered for $149, it appears the price has increased to $194 as of Thursday morning. According to Cameo, the price can change based on demand.

From Capitol Hill to Cameo

Dig deeper:

Greene's latest venture follows a whirlwind year.

She resigned from Congress late last year after a highly public split with President Donald Trump and has since announced she is leaving the Republican Party. She also married journalist Brian Glenn in a private Las Vegas ceremony last month.

Now, instead of delivering speeches on the House floor, she's delivering birthday wishes — and the occasional political jab.

A growing trend for former politicians

Big picture view:

Greene isn't the first former politician to cash in on Cameo.

Former Congressman George Santos reportedly reportedly earned more than $400,000 on the platform after leaving office. Former Congressman Matt Gaetz, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich have also offered paid personalized videos.

Can't stop talking about politics

Greene has already sprinkled politics into some of her Cameo messages, including one in which she joked that a customer's dog "might make a better president" than Donald Trump and another where she compared a fantasy football player's last-place finish to the president's poll numbers, according to The Independent.

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Whether fans are looking for birthday greetings, congratulations or a political punchline, Greene's newest campaign appears to be aimed at smartphone screens instead of campaign stops.