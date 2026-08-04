Investigators believe fatal Carroll crash involves missing adults

The Brief Investigators believe a deadly traffic crash in Carroll County may involve two missing young adults. Destiny Fields, 25, went missing from Carrollton on July 26 before her sister reported her disappearance on Sunday. State troopers are examining a fatal wreck near Oak Grove and Hays Mill roads while working to identify the victims.



Investigators believe two people found dead at a crash site near Carrollton may be missing adults, Destiny Fields and Emmanuel Adams, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

State troopers are investigating a fatal traffic wreck in the area of Oak Grove Road and Hays Mill Road, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe the two people who died in the wreck may be 25-year-old Destiny Fields and Emmanuel Adams, both reported missing out of Carroll County.

Fields was reported missing by her sister on Sunday after last being seen in Carrollton on July 26.

Authorities said she may have been traveling in a silver 2013 Nissan Altima with Georgia tag ABB7NG alongside Adams, who was separately reported missing to the Carrollton Police Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet made a positive identification on the two individuals killed in the crash.

Officials have not released additional details regarding how the crash occurred or if the silver 2013 Nissan Altima was the vehicle involved.

"Out of respect for the families and because this remains an active investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," the Carroll County Sheriff's Office said. "We ask that everyone keep the families, first responders, and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."