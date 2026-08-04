Canton man accused of murder following 2-year-old's death

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The Brief Canton police arrested a 22-year-old man Monday night in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child. Authorities charged Celso Edison Vicente Y Vicente with malice murder and first-degree child cruelty. Detectives executed search warrants at a Cartersville Street home and on a vehicle linked to the case.



A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday night following the death of an unresponsive 2-year-old child in Canton.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Cartersville Street around 11:29 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old child.

Canton police officers and Cherokee County Emergency Medical Services personnel rendered aid and transported the child to a local hospital, where the child died.

Detectives interviewed 22-year-old Celso Edison Vicente Y Vicente of Canton, who was identified as the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother.

Investigators developed probable cause for arrest warrants and executed search warrants on the home and a vehicle with assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit.

Police arrested Vicente Y. Vicente around 7 p.m. Monday and charged him with malice murder and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Officers transported him to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody.

What they're saying:

"The death of a child is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss," said Chief Marty Ferrell. "Our detectives have worked diligently to conduct a thorough and professional investigation. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of this case and allowing the judicial process to move forward."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the child out of respect for the family and the sensitive nature of the case. Police have not released additional details regarding the evidence or the exact circumstances of the death because the investigation remains active.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Erin Fulenwider at (770) 720-4883 or erin.fulenwider@cantonga.gov.