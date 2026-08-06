Man shot inside Eason Street home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for answers after a man was shot during a dispute inside a home on Eason Street NW late Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Eason Street NW around 10:53 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting.
Upon arrival, first responders located a wounded man inside the residence and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators believe an argument broke out before the gunfire erupted.
Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot on Eason Street on August 5, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the victim.
Police have also not named a suspect or stated whether anyone is in custody related to the incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained the initial response details and preliminary investigation findings.