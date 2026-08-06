Man shot inside Eason Street home in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting inside a home on Eason Street NW that left one man hospitalized. First responders rushed the wounded victim to a local medical facility after finding him with a gunshot wound inside the residence. Officers suspect a dispute led to the gunfire, though the exact circumstances and suspect details remain unclear.



Atlanta police are searching for answers after a man was shot during a dispute inside a home on Eason Street NW late Wednesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Eason Street NW around 10:53 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders located a wounded man inside the residence and rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Investigators believe an argument broke out before the gunfire erupted.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot on Eason Street on August 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the victim.

Police have also not named a suspect or stated whether anyone is in custody related to the incident.