Chastain Park plans $13.5M expansion with new nature trail

The Brief Chastain Park Conservancy is planning a $13.5 million expansion that would add new greenspace and outdoor amenities. The project includes a one-mile accessible nature trail, arboretum, bridge over Nancy Creek, play areas and scenic overlooks. Conservancy leaders say they need to raise about $2 million more before construction can begin. An Aug. 8 fundraiser called The Gilded Trail will help support the project.



The Chastain Park Conservancy is preparing for a major expansion after years of community feedback showed visitors wanted more places to relax and enjoy nature.

What we know:

"Together, the community really came back and they said access to greenspace was very important to them. The park is very active. There's really no passive greenspace — a place to like throw your blanket, read a book, do yoga, do Taichi, that sort of thing," said Rosa McHugh, president and CEO of the Chastain Park Conservancy.

The project would transform unused land in the center of the park into a new destination featuring a one-mile accessible nature trail through an arboretum, a bridge spanning Nancy Creek, play areas and scenic overlooks.

"The project is really about opening up that space, creating a place where we can sit and watch the sunset because the elevation and the topography really lends itself to that ... and also creating a nature trail," McHugh said.

The price tag

By the numbers:

The expansion carries a $13.5 million price tag. While most of the funding has already been secured, conservancy leaders say they still need to raise about $2 million to fully fund the project.

"Our goal is to start construction November 1st. So I do have a deadline that I need to hit. And it would be really exciting to get that done," McHugh said.

Fundraiser planned

What you can do:

To help close the funding gap, the conservancy is hosting The Gilded Trail on Aug. 8. The Western glam-themed fundraiser will feature dinner at The Chastain followed by a celebration at The St. Regis Atlanta with live music and line dancing.

"I look forward to celebrating with everybody. And, you know, put on your Western glam. It's going to be so fun and I'm very excited about having this coming up," McHugh said.

More information about The Gilded Trail is available on the event's website.

If the fundraising goal is met, the conservancy hopes to begin construction Nov. 1. The project is expected to take about a year to complete and would create a new way for visitors to experience Chastain Park.