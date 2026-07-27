Apalachee High School mass shooter Colt Gray's sentencing resumes

The Brief Colt Gray pleaded guilty Friday to 55 charges stemming from the 2024 Apalachee High School shooting. Court proceedings resume Monday in Barrow County as victims' families urge maximum punishment. A defense psychologist argued Monday that Gray suffered from untreated depression and isolated himself online with mass shooting content.



Colt Gray, the teenager who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in September 2024, returned to court Monday for the continuation of his sentencing hearing.

The hearing is in recess until 2 p.m. ET.

What we know:

The sentencing hearing for 16-year-old Colt Gray entered its second day Monday, featuring victim impact statements and testimony from defense witnesses.

The defense team called a forensic psychologist Monday in an effort to earn parole eligibility for the teenager. Dr. Kevin Richards testified that Gray grew up in a dysfunctional household where both parents used drugs and child protective services had been involved.

Richards stated that Gray missed school regularly and struggled with untreated depression, anxiety, paranoia, and isolation. The psychologist explained that Gray sought connection online with groups focused on true crime and mass shooters, specifically obsessing over Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and Aurora theater shooter James Holmes.

His defense attorneys previously confirmed that waiving the right to a trial was Gray's own choice. Because no deal was made with prosecutors, Judge Primm holds complete discretion over the teenager's ultimate prison sentence.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder on Sept. 11, 2024 (FOX 5)

Breanna Schermerhorn, whose son Mason Schermerhorn was killed, told the court on Friday she does not forgive Gray. Shayna Aspinwall, widow of Ricky Aspinwall, asked the judge to deny parole, while a wounded student survivor asked for a just outcome to bring peace.

Gray admitted guilt Friday to 55 charges after killing two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School nearly two years ago.

Monday hearing

What they're saying:

Richards argued that Gray's mental health conditions could be treated successfully because his brain and personality are not fully developed.

"Yeah, I think so," Richards testified. "You know, again, you know, you’re not talking about somebody who did this in their, you know, their, in their mid 20s, late 20s, or as an adult when, you know, there could be characterological issues underlying that are kind of well-developed."

While Gray previously claimed to investigators in a taped confession that he had schizophrenia, Richards testified Monday that Gray does not have schizophrenia and tends to exaggerate his conditions.

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What we don't know:

Judge Primm has not yet announced whether Gray will receive life in prison with or without the possibility of parole. It remains unknown when the judge will issue the final sentence as hearings resume.