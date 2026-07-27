Tractor-trailer rig ignites overnight on I-20 after crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews extinguished a tractor-trailer fire on I-20 W and I-285 N on July 27, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire near I-20 Westbound and I-285 Northbound in Atlanta. Emergency teams cleared the truck cab to confirm no one was trapped inside following a highway barrier crash. Motorists faced severe traffic delays near the interchange as firefighters tackled a fuel line leak and cargo concerns.



Firefighters responded to a fully involved tractor-trailer fire near the I-20 Westbound and I-285 Northbound interchange early Monday after a rig crashed into a highway barrier.

What we know:

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the tractor-trailer completely engulfed in flames after hitting the barrier. Initial reports indicated a person might be trapped inside the cab.

Crews quickly knocked down enough of the flames to search the vehicle. First responders confirmed the cab was completely clear, and no occupants were trapped inside.

Crews worked to extinguish the remaining fire in the trailer while managing a ruptured diesel fuel line. Multiple fire engines supported water-supply operations on the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the specific contents of the trailer's cargo as they evaluate potential hazardous materials concerns. It remains unknown what caused the initial collision with the barrier.