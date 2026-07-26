Atlanta fire crews battle blaze off Woodward Avenue

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The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a working fire in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on Sunday. Firefighters positioned a ladder truck and maintained a heavy crew presence near Hill Street and Memorial Drive. Officials have not yet released details regarding potential injuries or what triggered the blaze.



Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews rushed to battle a blaze in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on Sunday.

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department firefighters worked a scene in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue near Hill Street and Memorial Drive on Sunday.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured a heavy fire crew presence deployed throughout the block, including firefighters using a ladder truck to fight the flames.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta fire crews battle a blaze in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on July 26, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone sustained injuries during the emergency response. Officials have also not released details on the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the building.