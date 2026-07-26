Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta fire crews battle blaze off Woodward Avenue

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
SE Atlanta
Published July 26, 2026 10:58 PM EDT
Published July 26, 2026 10:58 PM EDT
article

Atlanta fire crews battle a blaze in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on July 26, 2026. (FOX 5) 

The Brief

    • Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews responded to a working fire in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on Sunday.
    • Firefighters positioned a ladder truck and maintained a heavy crew presence near Hill Street and Memorial Drive.
    • Officials have not yet released details regarding potential injuries or what triggered the blaze.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews rushed to battle a blaze in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on Sunday. 

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department firefighters worked a scene in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue near Hill Street and Memorial Drive on Sunday.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews captured a heavy fire crew presence deployed throughout the block, including firefighters using a ladder truck to fight the flames. 

Image 1 of 5

Atlanta fire crews battle a blaze in the 200 block of Woodward Avenue on July 26, 2026. (FOX 5) 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone sustained injuries during the emergency response. Officials have also not released details on the cause of the fire or the extent of damage to the building. 

Crews battle blaze in southeast Atlanta
Crews battle blaze in southeast Atlanta

Crews battle blaze in southeast Atlanta

Firefighters positioned a ladder truck and maintained a heavy crew presence near Hill Street and Memorial Drive. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, which provided details on the active response, as well as FOX 5 camera crews at the scene on Woodward Avenue. 

SE AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews