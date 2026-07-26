38-year-old man dies after drowning call on Mountain Oaks Parkway

The Brief Emergency crews treated an unconscious 38-year-old man on Mountain Oaks Parkway before transporting him to a hospital. Responders attempted life-saving measures, but Devon Marion died following the drowning emergency. DeKalb County medical examiners identified Marion as the victim, though further investigation details remain limited.



A 38-year-old man died after emergency crews found him unconscious and not breathing during a drowning call on Mountain Oaks Parkway over the weekend.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a reported drowning on Mountain Oaks Parkway involving an adult man on Saturday evening.

Upon arrival, first responders located 38-year-old Devon Marion unconscious and not breathing.

Responders provided emergency medical care at the scene before paramedics transported Marion to the nearest local hospital.

Despite receiving emergency care, Marion died, according to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what led up to the drowning on Mountain Oaks Parkway. Officials have also not disclosed an official cause of death pending further findings from the medical examiner's office.