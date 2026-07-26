Atlanta forecast: Triple-digit heat index expected this week

The Brief Atlanta weather forecast models show oppressive heat and humidity across North Georgia through mid-week. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 90s, with heat index values pushing into triple digits. Scattered showers and isolated storms could hit western counties on Monday morning before moving out.



Subtropical humidity and soaring temperatures will push heat index values into the triple digits across North Georgia this week, with a National Weather Service heat advisory expected.

What we know:

Temperatures will climb into the lower-to-mid 90s across North Georgia through Wednesday, though high humidity will make it feel like triple digits.

High humidity is driving up dew points into the mid-70s, creating uncomfortable conditions through the evening hours as temperatures hold in the 70s through midnight.

A lingering frontal boundary will trigger isolated, hit-or-miss storms over the next few days.

On Monday morning, a weak front dropping from the south could bring isolated showers to western counties near Carrollton, while central Georgia sees afternoon activity and North Georgia remains mostly dry.

Another weak front will bring additional isolated storm chances on Tuesday.

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What we don't know:

The National Weather Service has not yet officially issued a heat advisory, though forecasters expect one for Tuesday. Meteorologists are also tracking weak atmospheric fronts to determine exactly how much temperatures will drop later in the week.