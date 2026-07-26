Person struck by Norfolk Southern train in Hall County

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The Brief A person was hit by a Norfolk Southern train during a Gainesville train collision on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The Hall County Sheriff's Office closed the intersection near Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard, urging drivers to avoid the area. No train crew members were injured, while the medical condition of the person struck remains unknown.



A train collision in Gainesville forced authorities to shut down an intersection Sunday afternoon after a person was hit along the tracks.

What we know:

A person was struck by a Norfolk Southern train around 2:03 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office closed the intersection following the incident and urged motorists to find alternate routes. No members of the train crew suffered injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or current medical condition of the person who was hit. Authorities have also not announced when the intersection is expected to reopen.