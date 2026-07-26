Mattel unveils Angel Reese Barbie doll ahead of Dream game

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Angel Reese signature Barbie with Reebok Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes (Photo Credit: Mattel)

The Brief Mattel has released a signature Angel Reese Barbie doll to match custom Reebok shoes dropping Aug. 3. The partnership builds on Reese's "Bayou Barbie" nickname, which fans brought with her to the Atlanta Dream. Fans can celebrate the release in person during the Atlanta Dream's Barbie Game Day against the Las Vegas Aces at State Farm Arena.



The "Bayou Barbie" is officially a reality: Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese now has her very own signature Barbie doll.

What we know:

Toymaker Mattel released the new signature doll on July 24 during WNBA All-Star Weekend. The collectible debuts during Reese's third season in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Returning to Chicago for her third WNBA All-Star appearance at the United Center, Reese delivered a true "Barbie walk-in" moment before tipoff.

Her head-turning outfit featured a custom pink dress by female-founded brand LAPOINTE, a matching pink Coach handbag, makeup by Deja Blackwell, and signature pink hair styled by Jamal Bryce of Atlanta-based DynamicLush, according to a social media post by Reese.

The doll wears a bright pink basketball uniform with Reese's jersey No. 5, her signature headband and her iconic leg sleeve. On its feet are a mini pair of the new Reebok Angel Reese 1 Basketball Shoes in a custom Barbie pink colorway.

Fans can buy the doll in stores and online, while the matching adult and kids' sneakers will be released to the public on Aug. 3.

The backstory:

Reese's connection to the brand started during her college basketball days at Louisiana State University.

During LSU's national championship run, fans dubbed her the "Bayou Barbie" for blending her on-court glamour with a tough style of play.

That nickname translated directly to her new home in the WNBA. When Reese joined the Atlanta Dream, fans immediately embraced the Barbie theme, quickly renaming her new home court the "Atlanta Dreamhouse."

Dig deeper:

The partnership extends beyond toys and shoes.

Reese runs the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which works to give young girls equal access to sports, education, and financial literacy.

Her foundation aligns directly with Barbie’s goal to inspire limitless potential in every girl. By seeing a top female athlete honored with a doll, young fans get proof that they can dominate in both sports and business.

What they're saying:

"Having my own Barbie doll is a true dream come true for me," said Reese. "I've never let anyone else define what's possible for me, and every challenge I’ve faced has only made me stronger. I hope this doll reminds girls to be unapologetically themselves, embrace every part of who they are, and go after their dreams with confidence."

Industry leaders noted the importance of the partnership.

"Women’s sports are driving culture like never before, and this collaboration is proof of what’s possible when iconic brands invest in the athletes leading that movement," said Bailey Williamson, TOGETHXR Senior Vice President of Partnerships.

What's next:

The theme heads to State Farm Arena on Aug. 3 for the Atlanta Dream’s Barbie Game Day against the Las Vegas Aces.

Early arriving fans will receive a free rally towel at the doors. Fans can also purchase special ticket packages that include items like a clear cross body bag, an Angel Reese #5 Barbie Game Day jersey, and post game pictures on the court. More information can be found here.

Relocating the match up to the larger downtown venue reflects a surge in WNBA fan excitement that many credit to the high-profile rivalry between Reese and Caitlin Clark, which began during the 2023 March Madness national championship game.

What we don't know:

Mattel has not said whether they will release additional versions of the Angel Reese doll or standalone outfit packs featuring her off-court fashion.