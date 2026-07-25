6 rescued after being stranded along Chattahoochee River embankment

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The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews saved six stranded adults from a riverbank along the Chattahoochee River Saturday afternoon. Emergency teams deployed boats, drones and ground crews around 2:30 p.m. to reach the group trapped underneath interstate bridges near the East Palisades Trail. Strong water currents created challenges during the operation, forcing rescuers to detour during the final retrieval.



Atlanta firefighters deployed boats, drones and ground resources Saturday afternoon to rescue six adults stranded along a Chattahoochee River embankment.

What we know:

Emergency responders rushed to the Chattahoochee River near the East Palisades Trail around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of people stranded in the water.

Fire crews located six adults on the riverbank directly underneath the interstate bridges. First responders deployed boat, drone and ground resources to reach the group and bring them to safety.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta first responders rescued 6 people who were stranded along a Chattahoochie River embankment on July 25, 2026. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

Department officials noted that fast-moving water complicated the rescue mission.

"We just recommend people stay aware of the speed of the current because some of the current speed today is what gave a little bit of a challenge. The last group that they had to rescue actually had to make a detour due to the speed of the water," said a spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details on what initially caused the six adults to become stranded along the riverbank.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any of the rescued adults required medical treatment following the incident.