Winder police mourn passing of 24-year veteran Sgt. Daniel Evans

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The Brief Winder Police Sgt. Daniel Evans died Friday morning at his home after serving the department for 24 years. Community members flooded social media with memories honoring the long-serving officer's kind nature. Funeral arrangements for the fallen officer have not yet been announced.



The Winder Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of Sgt. Daniel Evans, who was found dead in his home Friday morning.

What we know:

Sgt. Daniel Evans served the Winder Police Department for 24 years prior to his death, according to the agency.

"His loss is deeply felt by his law enforcement family and all who had the privilege of knowing him," the police department said in a statement. "We ask that you keep his wife, Danielle, his family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in blue in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

Local community members flooded the comments of a Facebook post announcing Evans' passing, sharing fond memories of the officer and praising his kind nature.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the cause of death.

Official funeral arrangements for Evans have not yet been announced.