Inman Park public indecency case leads to suspect surrender

The Brief Atlanta police arrested 34-year-old Christian Johnson after he turned himself in following an exposure incident in Inman Park. A woman reported finding a man exposing himself on a sidewalk along the 300 block of Sinclair Avenue NE. Authorities released Johnson on misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.



A 34-year-old man turned himself in to Atlanta police after a woman reported seeing him exposing himself along an Inman Park sidewalk.

What we know:

Christian Johnson walked into the Atlanta Police Department's Zone 6 Precinct on July 22 to surrender to officers.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Johnson was released on misdemeanor charges.

The backstory:

Atlanta police officers responded to the 300 block of Sinclair Avenue NE around 3:50 p.m. on July 7. A woman reported seeing a man exposing himself on the sidewalk in front of her home.

The woman told police she feared for her safety and called 911 while keeping a safe distance from the man, according to a police report.

Officers searched the area and issued a BOLO, but they were unable to locate the man until Johnson turned himself in.

What they're saying:

Officers emphasized their ongoing focus on neighborhood safety following the arrest.

"The Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 Officers remain committed to the safety of the Inman Park community. Increased patrols and ongoing engagement with local businesses and residents led to the arrest of Mr. Christian Johnson on charges of public indecency, and our community patrols and engagement will remain. APD encourages the public to report suspicious activity by calling 911," the department said in a statement.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to police for Johnson's booking photo.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released upcoming court dates for Johnson following his release from custody.