Activists gather at ICE Atlanta field office after recent deaths

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Activists gathered outside the ICE Atlanta Field Office on July 25, 2026, for a vigil honoring those who had died while in custody. (FOX 5)

The Brief Community members held a candlelight vigil outside the ICE Atlanta field office to honor people who died in custody. Organizers called for systemic accountability and legislative reform following a surge of immigration enforcement activity across Georgia. The demonstration was one of more than 100 held nationwide as part of a national day of action.



Community members gathered outside the ICE Atlanta field office for a candlelight vigil honoring people who died while in federal custody or during agency operations.

What we know:

Community members assembled on the sidewalk outside the federal facility at 180 Ted Turner Dr. SW at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The evening featured community speakers, a candlelight display and a ceremonial reading of the names of individuals lost to immigration enforcement.

Organizers specifically honored Jesús Manuel Arenas, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and Johan Sebastián Guerrero during the gathering. The event was organized by We Are Casa, 50501 GA, Indivisible ATL, Galeo Impact Fund, Necessary Trouble, Community EsTrEl/La, BAJI and Fighting Against Fascism Organization amid a reported surge in agency activity across Georgia.

"We gather to honor those whose lives have been lost to ICE violence, and demand accountability," said a spokesperson for 50501GA. "Cruelty has become policy, and we will not stand by and just watch it happen. We must use our voices to stand up for our neighbors."

What we don't know:

Officials with federal law enforcement have not publicly responded to the legislative reform and systemic accountability demands made during the sidewalk gathering. It remains unconfirmed if additional local demonstrations are planned by participating groups.