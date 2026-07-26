Man critically injured in DeKalb County hit-and-run crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is fighting for his life after a driver struck him and fled the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to the intersection of Fellowship Road and Lawrenceville Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a crash.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 60s who had been hit while riding his bicycle.
Authorities said the driver responsible fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.
First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of the fleeing vehicle or the driver. Officials have also not publicly identified the injured cyclist.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, whose officers responded to the scene and provided details on the investigation.