Man critically injured in DeKalb County hit-and-run crash

article

The Brief A bicyclist in his 60s is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in DeKalb County on Saturday night, according to police. DeKalb County police responded around 8 p.m. to Fellowship Road and Lawrenceville Highway, where the driver had already fled. Emergency crews rushed the injured cyclist to a nearby hospital following the collision.



A man is fighting for his life after a driver struck him and fled the scene in DeKalb County on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of Fellowship Road and Lawrenceville Highway around 8 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a crash.

When police arrived, they found a man in his 60s who had been hit while riding his bicycle.

Authorities said the driver responsible fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

First responders rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the fleeing vehicle or the driver. Officials have also not publicly identified the injured cyclist.