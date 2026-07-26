Vigil honors Katie Janness as Piedmont Park murder case stays cold

The Brief Friends and family gathered at Piedmont Park on Sunday night for a vigil marking five years since the unsolved murders of Katie Janness and her dog. Filmmaker Melisa Raney is producing a documentary about Janness's life and case to help generate new leads for investigators. Community members and close friends continue to urge city officials to improve park lighting and install better security infrastructure.



A community gathered at Piedmont Park on Sunday night to hold a vigil for Katie Janness, nearly five years after she and her dog were brutally stabbed to death near a park entrance.

What we know:

The double murder remains unsolved nearly five years after Janness and her dog were killed inside Piedmont Park. When the attack occurred, security cameras in the park were not working. While the city has since expanded and upgraded surveillance coverage across Piedmont Park, visitors and parkgoers still raise concerns over poor lighting.

Filmmaker Melisa Raney is producing a documentary focusing on Janness's life and the ongoing investigation. Raney said her goal is to bring fresh attention to the case in hopes of finding answers and securing justice.

What they're saying:

Close friend Chip Powell worked with Janness and remembered her as a sweet person who loved to make people laugh.

"Every little thing Katie did at work and not at work was because she wanted to laugh," Powell said.

Powell expressed frustration that no suspect has been held accountable.

"There is someone out there that did something very violent to someone who is very sweet. Her dog was so sweet, and somebody did something that was so horrific, and that person has yet to be caught," Powell said.

Walking home through his neighborhood at night, Powell said seeing young women walking their dogs gives him a sense of unease.

"Frustrated, I sometimes am because I live in a neighborhood I'll walk home at night, and I see young girls walking with dogs, and I feel like it's a false sense of security," Powell said, calling for better lighting in the park.

Raney emphasized that her documentary aims to honor Janness beyond the tragedy of her death.

"It's not just a matter of how she died; it's how she lived, and we want people to remember that," Raney said.

She questioned why the investigation has taken so long, saying, "I would like there to be a little more answers on why it's taking so long; it doesn't make sense that someone could be murdered in a brutal way, and it's seemingly brushed under the rug."

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details regarding potential suspects or motives in the unsolved killings. City officials have also not announced whether additional lighting upgrades will be installed throughout the park grounds.

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