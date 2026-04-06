Atlanta mayor addresses unsolved murder of Katie Janness

The Brief Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the unsolved Katie Janness case Monday. Comments came after a violent weekend, including a deadly park shooting. City officials say surveillance upgrades have improved park safety.



Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed the unsolved brutal murder of Katherine "Katie" Janness during a Monday morning press conference focused on a violent Easter weekend across the city.

Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were brutally stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. (Courtesy of the family)

What we know:

The briefing came after multiple shootings, including a fatal shooting at Piedmont Park that left a teenage girl dead and another person injured.

During the press conference, Dickens was asked about the 2021 killing of Janness and her dog in the same park — a case that remains unsolved nearly 5 years later. He said the lack of evidence at the time, including limited camera coverage, contributed to the difficulty in solving the case.

What they're saying:

Dickens said improvements have since been made, including upgrading and expanding surveillance technology in and around the park.

"If we had more cameras that were working at that time, we would have been able to have more investigative power," Dickens said, adding that the city has worked with partners to modernize systems and improve safety.

He noted that Piedmont Park has hosted hundreds of events in recent years with few violent incidents until this weekend.

The mayor also emphasized that public safety concerns extend beyond Midtown, pointing to violence reported in other parts of the city.

"Outrage about violence should go to every community, not just around Piedmont," Dickens said.

The backstory:

In July 2021, Katherine "Katie" Janness, an Atlanta bartender, was found brutally stabbed to death near the entrance to Piedmont Park after going out for a walk with her partner’s dog, Bowie.

Her partner became concerned when Janness did not return home and used her phone to locate her, discovering both Janness and the dog dead near the 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive entrance.=

Authorities later revealed Janness suffered more than 50 stab wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide. Investigators have said the case has been challenging due in part to limited evidence, including inactive surveillance cameras in the park at the time. The investigation remains active, with police focusing on DNA evidence and continuing to seek tips from the public in hopes of identifying a suspect.

Katherine Janness was found murdered in Piedmont Park on July 28. She was seen walking her dog near the park prior to her death.

Police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in solving the case, with a reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

PREVIOUS STORIES