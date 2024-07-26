Katie Janness murder: What we know 3 years after Piedmont Park stabbing

Sunday marks the grim anniversary of the brutal killing of Katherine Janness and her partner's dog Bowie near one of the entrances to Atlanta's Piedmont Park.

The crimes shocked Atlanta, leading many residents to be concerned for their safety in one of the city's biggest parks and renewed calls for more security.

Nearly three years after the bartender's killing, the Atlanta Police Department has not made any arrests, announced any persons of interest or stated a possible motive related to the crime.

A bench now sits in the dog park where Janness and Bowie used to spend their free time - a reminder that the mystery behind their deaths remains.

Katherine Janness was found murdered in Piedmont Park on July 28. She was seen walking her dog near the park before her death.

A year ago, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department renewed their call for information, saying that they felt like someone had key information that could help solve the case.

"We're asking people to do the right thing and come forward and provide additional information so that we can give closure to this investigation," an APD official said.

Investigators said that no tip was too small to share with them while they continued to search for answers.

Here's what we know about Katie Janness, Bowie and their murder investigation (WARNING: Details of this case are disturbing and discretion is advised):

When and where in Piedmont Park did the murder happen?

Officers went to the entrance of Piedmont Park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive around 1 a.m. on July 28, 2021, after receiving a call from Janness' partner Emma Clark.

Clark allegedly tracked them with her iPhone and found both Janness and the 3-year-old dog dead near the entrance to the park.

A relative said Janness had taken Bowie for a quick walk but never came back after dinner. The couple lived up the street from the park and had been together for years.

PIEDMONT PARK MURDER: ATLANTA POLICE RELEASE 911 CALL

Police released an image of Janness and Bowie using a crosswalk near the park shortly before the murder.

Atlanta Police shared a photo taken from a Midtown security camera before Katherine Janness' murder. (Atlanta Police Department)

Clark spoke with FOX 5 and said she remembers her partner as an "incredible dog mom, a bartender, and an advocate for social justice."

At a vigil a year after the killing, Janness' former partner, Kate Hahn, talked about the devastating impact the murder has had on her loved ones.

"It’s been awful. It’s been hell. It’s been, how do you find closure, you know, when there’s none to be found ever," Hahn said.

Piedmont Park security cameras inactive

City officials said there were cameras in Piedmont Park that night, but those cameras were inactive because of outdated technology.

The cameras were not removed because their presence was deemed valuable.

Investigators tried to determine if there was any information to extract from the cameras, but no images or video have been made public.

Katie Janness and her dog Bowie were brutally stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. (Courtesy of the family)

Katherine Janness' autopsy

Katherine Janness suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her face, neck and torso the night in July she was murdered in Piedmont Park, according to an autopsy report .

The autopsy showed Katie Janness died due to "sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso" that caused injuries to major blood vessels and internal organs. At least 15 of those wounds were to her head.

The report revealed the letters "F", "A", and "T" were carved into her torso. The report described significant mutilation to her upper torso.

Janness also suffered blunt force injuries that damaged major blood vessels and internal organs, the medical examiner found.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

A former investigator said evidence in the autopsy may suggest a "familiarity " and "high emotions."

Bowie's necropsy

A retired investigator said some valuable evidence could have been gathered from Bowie's corpse.

APD ordered an examination looking for potential DNA that may have ended up on or in the mouth of Bowie.

So far, police have not released information on the necropsy.

No suspect or motive in Piedmont Park murder

The murder still remains unsolved and police have released few details.

In January 2022, then-APD Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators were receiving regular tips, following up on leads and meeting regularly with the FBI.

"We are getting close in, my opinion," Hampton Jr. said.

Since then, officials have remained relatively quiet about the investigation other than asking anyone who may have information to call them.

FOX 5's Deidra Dukes and Britney Edney contributed to this report.