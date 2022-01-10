Piedmont Park murder: 'A familiarity' between victim and killer, investigators say

Law enforcement sources and a former prosecutor say elements of the Katherine Janness murder at Piedmont Park in Midtown suggest there may be "a familiarity" between the victim and the killer.

A top Atlanta Police Department commander said recently investigators are getting close to solving the gruesome crime from last July. Charles Hampton Jr., a deputy chief, did not provide details.

Katherine Janness was found murdered in Piedmont Park on July 28. She was seen walking her dog near the park prior to her death.

But there are elements of the crime -- including some evidence which is public -- that a former Fulton County prosecutor says makes a "stranger-to-stranger" profile unlikely.

Ash Joshi believes the reaction of the victim's dog is noteworthy. The assailant killed the pet as well.

Joshi, who is currently a criminal defense attorney, says a characteristic of a pit bull breed is to be "very protective" of the owner.

And yet, the killer apparently was able to get close enough to disable the dog before killing Janness. "It suggests a familiarity," Joshi said.

The former prosecutor also makes an assessment about what police commonly call overkill. There were dozens of wounds on the body. Joshi said the park murder indicates "high emotions".

And a derogatory word, confirmed by the medical examiner, was carved into the torso of the victim. The fact, Joshi said, may suggest something personal.

"It could also be an example of a dispassionate act, like what you see in a serial killing but I doubt it," Joshi said. He added police would expect to see that type of killer try again and that has not happened.

