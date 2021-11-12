Expand / Collapse search
Piedmont Park murder: Autopsy report reveals new details in Katie Janness' death

(Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Katherine Janness suffered more than 50 stab wounds to her face, neck and torso the night in July she was murdered in Piedmont Park, according to an autopsy report released this week.

According to the autopsy report, Katie Janness died due to "sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso" that caused injuries to major blood vessels and internal organs. At least 15 of those wounds were to her head. Her death has been classified as a homicide

The report reveled disturbing details as to the manner of Janness' injuries. These included the letters "F", "A", and "T" being carved into her torso, as well as significant mutilation to her upper torso.

A link to the autopsy report can be found here. WARNING: Details in the report are disturbing.

Who killed Katie Janness?

Janness, 40, was found stabbed to death inside the park in the early morning hours of July 28. Atlanta police have not made any arrests in the case and have yet to release any details on the killer.

PIEDMONT PARK MURDER REMINDS INVESTIGATORS OF DECADES-OLD COLD CASE

Janness had been walking her dog in Midtown where she lived. Janness had been spotted on surveillance cameras at the rainbow crosswalk intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Road a short time before her body was located. 

Atlanta Police shared a photo taken from a Midtown security camera before Katherine Janness' murder. (Atlanta Police Department)

When she failed to return home her partner, Emma Clark, told investigators she became worried and tracked Janness' phone using an app. Her body was discovered about 1 a.m. near the Piedmont Park entrance at Charles Allen Avenue and 10th Street.

Her dog was also killed.

‘MY HEART IS SO VERY BROKEN’: PARTNER OF PIEDMONT PARK MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS OUT

Evidence in murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park

Investigators believe it is almost a certainty Janness' dog, Bowie, engaged with the killer to protect his owner. Authorities were examining the animal for potential DNA that may have ended up on, or in the dog's mouth.

Since that night, police have identified potential witnesses and ruled out persons of interest, but they haven't released any information about a suspect or possible motive.

Piedmont Park murder attracts national attention

The murder received national attention and sparked panic in residents of Midtown and much of metro Atlanta. Many residents FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to have said they are "frustrated" by the apparent "lack of progress" in the investigation.

The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives in the case is urged to contact Atlanta police.