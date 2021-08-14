Some Midtown residents frustrated by lack of progress in Piedmont Park murder investigation

The lack of new information coming out in the stabbing of Midtown resident Katie Janness is frustrating some residents, especially females who worry the attacker may still be in the Piedmont Park area.

"Atlanta has never seen a case quite like this one," said Vincent Velazquez, a former homicide detective. "People have to understand the detectives, and I know many of them personally, are hard at work trying to check everything out."

Janness went out to take her fiance's dog for a walk during the early morning of July 28 and never came back. Family members said her fiance followed them through her iPhone tracker and found both Janness and her 3-year-old pit bull Bowie dead near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

Velazquez believes the silence from investigators is due in part because they have not progressed far enough in the investigation to put additional information out, such as a composite.

"I would have expected one to be released by now if they had a hard description," Velazquez added.

The former detective investigated and closed a similar case, a cold case, back in 2004.

Velazquez urges patience. He said he is confident police will ultimately be able to find the Piedmont Park killer.

PETA is helping to front a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information in the case should contact Atlanta Police Homicide at 404-546-4235 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

