PETA official hopes $20,000 reward will help in Piedmont Park murder case

Atlanta Police said Thursday they are "actively investigating" the case of a woman and her dog stabbed to death last month in Piedmont Park, but updates have been few and far between.

Kristin Rickman, emergency response division manager with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), is hopeful that the $20,000 reward in the case could change that.

"Our first thoughts, just like everyone else, were how awful, how heartbreaking and what can we do to help?" Rickman explained.

According to Atlanta Police, Katherine Janness was walking her dog, Bowie, in Piedmont Park after midnight the morning of July 28 when someone attacked and killed them both.

Janness' partner got concerned when she did not answer her phone and found Janness lifeless near the park's entrance. Police responded to the scene around 1:10 a.m.

Atlanta Police quickly circulated a flyer advertising a $10,000 reward for information leading to Janness' killer.

Rickman said a metro Atlanta area PETA donor offered to match that money.

"We're really hopeful that doubling the reward will help get a break in this case. $20,000 is quite a bit of money and a lot of folks are hurting right now and could really use that financial assistance," said Rickman. "We would be more than happy to part with that money if someone can give some information that would solve this case."

Anyone with information in the case should contact Atlanta Police Homicide at 404-546-4235 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

