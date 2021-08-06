Top APD brass answer Midtown residents' questions about Piedmont Park murder

Atlanta police commanders took questions directly from worried residents about the brutal killing of Katie Janness.

The bodies of the 40-year-old woman and her partner’s dog were found just inside the park at the 10th Street and Charles Allen entrance on July 28.

One homeowner agreed to host Chief Rodney Bryant, as well as a familiar face, Michael O'Connor, a deputy chief who used to be the zone major for the area adjacent to Piedmont Park.

Key to the discussion were two points. The police official told residents there is no evidence of a serial killer prowling the streets of Atlanta. And O'Connor addressed the issue of surveillance cameras around the park.

"The ones that we control (street cameras) were working," O'Connor told the residents.

Inside the park, there are nine cameras that have been described as obsolete. City officials have been able to get some limited images.

"I have questions, others have questions," said one resident who was out Friday afternoon with her two dogs. "I think it was important for them to come out and answer our questions."

Earlier this week, the APD released a series of photos of people who were in the area the night Janness was killed and may have seen something. According to APD, The people shown in the previously released videos and photos are not considered suspects, and authorities are encouraging them to contact detectives and aid in this investigation.

Police said at least one of those people has come forward and is cooperating with investigators.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.