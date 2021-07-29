"My heart is so very broken": Fiancé of woman stabbed to death at Piedmont Park mourns loss

The loved ones of an Atlanta woman found brutally stabbed in Piedmont Park say they are mourning the loss of a "beautiful soul" after her death.

Katherine Janness went out to take her fiance's dog for a walk early Wednesday morning and never came back. Family members say her fiance Emma Stanley followed them through her iPhone tracker and found both Janness and her 3-year-old pit bull Bowie dead near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5 that the Janness had been stabbed multiple times and the scene of the crime was "gruesome" and "hard to stomach."

Writing on Facebook, Stanley said her heart was broken and her "world would never be the same" after the deaths.

"She was the most intelligent, kind, humble, and beautiful person I have ever known. I wanted to spend every second with her," said Stanely, who had been Janness' partner for 7 years. "He was the sweetest most loyal companion."

Katherine Janness and her partner Emma Stanley (Courtesy of the family)

Joe Clark, Stanley's father, told FOX 5 that his daughter and Janness were looking toward their future together before her life was cut short.

"Their love and relationship was based on mutual understanding to let each other live a full life," Clark said. "They were a happy couple building their life-long future."

Clark said that Janness, who they called "Katie," loved to collect books and taught herself to play guitar and write songs.

"Katie was a kind and gentle person and did possess a wit about her," he said. "She loved Tori, her 14-year-old Pittie - her constant companion. She also loved Emma’s 3-year-old Bowie who died along with her. He protected her till the end. But most of all she was my Emma’s person."

Katherine Janness (Courtesy of the Atlanta Police Department)

Clark described the person who killed Katie as a "monster."

"They were left to die alone," he said.

Officials have not been able to say if this was a random act of violence or if it was targeted. No suspect has yet been named in the investigation.

Atlanta Police shared a photo taken from a Midtown security camera before Katherine Janness' murder. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Atlanta Police Department is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could help them arrest and indict a suspect in the case. If you can help, please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

