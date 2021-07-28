Woman found brutally stabbed to death in Piedmont Park

Atlanta police are searching for a killer after discovering a woman stabbed to death in Piedmont Park.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department told FOX 5's Marc Teichner that the stabbing was an especially brutal crime.

According to police, officers were called to the entrance of the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A veteran officer with the APD told FOX 5 the stabbing was unlike anything he had seen before.

The victim is described as a woman who appears to be in her 40s. Currently, her identity and the reason she was in the park so late are unknown.

"We're trying to really get a confirmation on who she is so we can backtrack and retrace some of her steps," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said

Officers hoping cameras from the park, neighborhood, and the nearby Midtown High School will help with the investigation.

If you have any information about the stabbing, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

