APD talks about violence after deadly Easter weekend

The Brief Multiple shootings across Atlanta left at least two dead over Easter weekend. Victims include a 3-year-old and a teenage girl killed in separate incidents. Police will outline safety plans during a Monday press conference.



The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference Monday morning following a violent Easter weekend that left at least two people dead and several others injured across the city.

What we know:

Police say shootings were reported in multiple neighborhoods spanning all four quadrants of Atlanta, including southwest, southeast, northwest and northeast areas. Among the incidents, four teenagers were shot Sunday night in southwest Atlanta, a 16-year-old girl was killed in Piedmont Park, and a 3-year-old child died after being shot early Easter morning.

Additional shootings injured several others, including a teenage boy in the Virginia-Highland area, two men on Edgewood Avenue, and victims in southeast and northwest Atlanta. In many of the cases, no arrests have been announced.

RELATED STORY: Gun violence devastates Atlanta on Easter weekend

Atlanta police leadership is expected to provide updates on the investigations, discuss ongoing enforcement efforts and outline a plan to address public safety concerns during the 11 a.m. briefing at police headquarters on Peachtree Street.

What they're saying:

City leaders have called the violence alarming and urged a renewed focus on both enforcement and prevention strategies to curb crime.

This is the second weekend in a row that has seen multiple incidents resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple dead, several injured in rash of metro Atlanta shootings

Atlanta Police and the City of Las Vegas have recently stated that overall crime is down in the City of Atlanta.

RELATED STORIES

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video related to the shootings to contact police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.