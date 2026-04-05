Teen shot at home in Virginia-Highland area during domestic dispute

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The Brief A person was shot in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood on Easter morning. Police say the victim was alert and breathing when officers arrived at the scene. Investigators have not yet released information about a suspect.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy injured in the Virginia-Highland area on Sunday.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 900 block of Highland View NE on Sunday around 11:15 a.m. following reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, police located a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

Police believe the shooting resulted from an escalating domestic dispute.

The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing at the scene.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Domestic Violence Unit are investigating.

The shooting occurred in a residential stretch of the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, an area typically known for its quiet streets and proximity to local shops and parks.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the specific extent of the victim's injuries.

Information regarding a suspect's description has not been made available as the investigation remains in its early stages.