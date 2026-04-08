Dogwood Festival returns to Piedmont Park with new entry fee

The Brief Thousands of people are expected to gather at Piedmont Park starting Friday for one of the country's oldest arts festivals. Organizers are implementing a new entry fee this year to combat rising costs that have increased by nearly 35%. Enhanced security and police presence will be in place following a fatal shooting at the park just last week.



Crews are preparing for the 90th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park this weekend, featuring major changes to the event’s historic structure.

90 years of Atlanta arts tradition

What we know:

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival begins this Friday and runs through Sunday at Piedmont Park. As one of the largest arts festivals in the Southeast and one of the oldest in the country, the event draws crowds from across the region. "We’re expecting people to come from all over. Not just from Atlanta but from all over," said Brian Hill, executive director of the Dogwood Festival.

Residents living near the park are preparing for the influx of visitors. "Some people come for the music. Some come for the dog throwing the Frisbee activity and the arts, of course. I’ll be going to the arts, of course," said Elisha Reasor, who lives across the street from the park.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND

Rising costs force new entry fee

The backstory:

For the first time in its 90-year history, the festival is requiring a nominal entry fee for attendees. Hill stated that the decision was necessary for the event to survive as costs have surged between 25% and 35%. "Without a nominal entry fee the festival would cease to exist and so many other festivals across the county have been faced with the same situation," Hill said.

Organizers noted that every activity within the park must be funded by the festival itself. "So, without any, some kind of entrance fee, we would have to do like others and close our doors," Hill added.

Security top of mind for organizers

What we don't know:

While security is a priority, officials have not released the specific number of officers or private security personnel assigned to the event. The heightened focus on safety follows an incident just one week ago where two teenage girls were shot at Piedmont Park during a 404 Day celebration. One of the victims, 16-year-old Tianah Robinson, died.

"That’s our priority. Making sure everybody is safe," Hill said. "We have a lot of police and security and people you wouldn’t notice as security." Reasor said she views the recent violence as an isolated incident but still hopes for a visible deterrent. "I would love to see a police presence, more police presence and hopefully everyone will remain calm," she said.

High-level view of the weekend

Big picture view:

The Dogwood Festival serves as a major cultural and economic driver for the city, representing a significant portion of Atlanta's spring tourism. Its ability to pivot to a paid-entry model reflects a national trend among large-scale community festivals struggling with post-pandemic inflation and rising infrastructure costs.

Plan your festival visit

What you can do:

The festival runs Friday through Sunday. Attendees can find more information regarding specific hours, artist lineups, and how to purchase tickets at the official festival website at dogwood.org.