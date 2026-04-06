The Brief The family of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson is mourning her death after a shooting at Piedmont Park on Saturday. Robinson’s mother, Tunisia Watkins, was at the park with her daughter and is now begging for an end to gun violence. Atlanta police believe the teen was caught in the crossfire of four different shooters and was not an intended target.



The family of a North Clayton High School student is pleading for the community to "put the guns down" after she was killed in a shooting at Piedmont Park.

What they're saying:

"It’s got to stop. We’ve got to stop this violence," said Tunisia Watkins, Tianah's mother. "Y’all gotta put these guns down. Too many innocent people getting killed."

Watkins says her daughter was just starting to enjoy her life as a 10th grader and had big dreams of working with children.

"She was so excited about a camping trip we had planned for this week," Watkins said while remembering her daughter.

Tianah's father, Terrell Robinson, added that public spaces like Piedmont Park should be for the people, not a "war zone" for kids to settle disputes.

What we know:

Tianah Robinson was at the park for the "404 Day" festival with her mother but stayed behind with a friend as her parents left a little early.

Around 9 p.m., gunfire erupted near the park entrance.

Police believe at least four individuals fired weapons from different directions.

Tianah was struck and killed, and a second teen, 15-year-old Italia Wilson, was shot in the shoulder.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to identify the four individuals who opened fire.

While police are reviewing camera footage from the park, they have not yet made any arrests.

It remains unclear if the shooters were targeting someone specific or firing randomly into the crowd.

What you can do:

The family has started a fundraiser to help cover burial expenses for the 16-year-old.

To donate, click here.

Atlanta Police and the city are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. You can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

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