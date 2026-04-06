Piedmont Park teen shooting death: 15K reward offered

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The Brief A 16-year-old girl died and a 15-year-old was injured after gunfire erupted in Piedmont Park on Saturday night. Police believe at least four people fired shots and that the two teenagers were not the intended targets. Officials are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting.



A $15,000 reward is being offered after a shooting at Piedmont Park killed a North Clayton High School student and injured another teenager Saturday night.

What we know:

Atlanta Police say 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was shot and killed while visiting the park with her mother around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Another teen, 15-year-old Italia Wilson, was shot in the shoulder and is now at home recovering with her family after being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe at least four individuals fired weapons from different locations inside the park.

Police Maj. Peter Malecki stated the girls were likely caught in the crossfire and were not involved in any dispute.

Investigators previously said they located multiple crime scene locations and utilized K-9 units to find ballistic evidence.

RELATED: Piedmont Park shooting: Witnesses describe chaotic scene

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined if the shooters were aiming at a specific person or firing at random.

While police are reviewing park and body camera footage, no suspects have been publicly identified or taken into custody.

What they're saying:

"Priority number one is to respect this grieving family of Tianah Robinson and to find the killers that committed this heinous crime," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a press conference.

Maj. Peter Malecki with Atlanta police added, "We have a lot of work to do, but we're certainly very faithful that we'll be able to pull this through and hold those individuals who discharged a weapon in that park accountable."

Dig deeper:

The shooting happened about an hour after a permitted event in the park had ended at 7:45 p.m.

Assistant Chief Carven Tyus noted an officer already working at the park heard the initial gunfire and started to investigate immediately.

Dickens clarified the violence was not related to that festival, which had 11 police officers and 12 private security guards on site.

Dickens added that under city code, every event with 1,500 attendees must have at least one police officer present. The 404 Day event had an estimated 1,200 attendees, according to Dickens.

Additionally, police noted that while many young people were in the park, the incident was not connected to any "teen takeovers" or unsanctioned events over the Easter weekend.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS. Tips can be submitted anonymously, and a $15,000 reward is available for information that helps solve the case.