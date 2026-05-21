Man shot near busy Ponce De Leon Avenue intersection

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The Brief A person was shot on Thursday afternoon near a busy Atlanta intersection and taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Police focused their investigation in the parking lot of a small shopping center on Ponce De Leon Avenue NE. Authorities have not released details regarding what led to the shooting or the condition of the injured individual beyond the fact that he is in stable condition.



An investigation is underway after a man was shot near a busy Atlanta intersection on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers were notified after a man arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the person was shot in the 400 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue NE near Boulevard NE.

Police said the man is in stable condition.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the location and showed police focusing their investigation in the parking lot of a small shopping center. The shopping center contains a Best Wings and a Domino's restaurant.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police investigate after a person was shot in the 400 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue on May 21, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed what led to the shooting or the severity of the victim’s injuries. No information has been released regarding potential suspects as the investigation remains ongoing.