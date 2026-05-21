Decatur man, 40, dies after medical emergency in Henry County Jail

The Brief A 40-year-old Decatur man died on Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency while being housed inside the Henry County Jail. Jail staff, medical personnel and Henry County Fire Rescue responders all provided emergency aid to Quentin J. Fennell. The specific misdemeanor charges that Fennell was facing at the time of his death have not been released by authorities.



A Henry County Jail inmate has died after a medical emergency on Wednesday.

What we know:

Quentin J. Fennell, 40, of Decatur, died while being housed in the jail.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff immediately provided emergency medical aid, and jail medical staff and Henry County Fire Rescue personnel responded to assist.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific misdemeanors Fennell faced, according to court records.

Authorities have not released the exact nature of the medical emergency that led to Fennell's death.

It also remains unknown exactly what time the medical emergency took place inside the facility or what specific medical aid was administered by the responding personnel.