Decatur man, 40, dies after medical emergency in Henry County Jail
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County Jail inmate has died after a medical emergency on Wednesday.
What we know:
Quentin J. Fennell, 40, of Decatur, died while being housed in the jail.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff immediately provided emergency medical aid, and jail medical staff and Henry County Fire Rescue personnel responded to assist.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the specific misdemeanors Fennell faced, according to court records.
Authorities have not released the exact nature of the medical emergency that led to Fennell's death.
It also remains unknown exactly what time the medical emergency took place inside the facility or what specific medical aid was administered by the responding personnel.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, who provided the details regarding the inmate's medical emergency and the response by emergency personnel, as well as court records.