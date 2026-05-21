Police release new images in deadly Piedmont Park shooting

The Brief The family of a 16-year-old girl killed by gunfire joined law enforcement to plead for public assistance in solving her murder. Investigators released surveillance footage of a fourth person of interest seen running from the scene with a firearm. Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in the active homicide investigation.



The family of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson joined law enforcement on Thursday to plead for public assistance in solving her murder.

What we know:

The family of 16-year-old Tianah Robinson joined the Atlanta Police Department at press conference to plead for public assistance in solving her murder. The teen was killed, and a 15-year-old girl was wounded when gunfire erupted in Piedmont Park during a 404 Day celebration the night of April 4.

Robinson was an unintended victim. Her grieving parents joined investigators in urging the public to come forward with any information that could bring their daughter's killer to justice.

"I want justice, we can't sleep," said Tunisia Watkins, Robinson's mother. "My daughter, my oldest daughter, just graduated. She didn't even want to walk the stage because her sister wasn't there. We are just asking for someone to speak up."

Her father, Terrell Robinson, also made an emotional plea to reporters.

"Please. We can't let this murder just go away as another unsolved case," Terrell Robinson said. "We have to solve this case. Not just for my family, but for the whole city."

What we don't know:

This remains an active homicide investigation, and police have not identified the shooters. Authorities previously released images of three other individuals they are trying to identify.

Atlanta police have released photos of persons of interest in connection with a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park on April 4, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Now, investigators have released video and surveillance images of a fourth person of interest seen leaving the park with a firearm immediately following the gunfire. Police stated their homicide unit is diligently and actively pursuing individuals involved in this incident.

A new BOLO was issued by the Atlanta Police Department in connection with a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park on April 4, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Why you should care:

In an effort to generate new leads, authorities announced the reward has increased to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Robinson's family is urging anyone with information to come forward to help find those responsible.

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