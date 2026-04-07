Piedmont Park shooting: 911 calls reveal frantic moments after shots fired

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The Brief Atlanta police released four 911 calls capturing the chaos after a shooting at Piedmont Park on Saturday night. A 16-year-old girl died and a 15-year-old girl was injured when they were caught in crossfire. Investigators believe at least four people fired guns from different locations inside the park.



Atlanta police have released 911 audio that details the frantic moments after gunfire erupted in Piedmont Park following 404 Day celebrations on Saturday.

What they're saying:

The recordings capture a scene of widespread panic and confusion as bystanders scrambled for safety.

Witnesses reported gunfire near the park's Charles Allen Gate and the pond area.

One woman who called said she could see a girl and a man had been shot. Two officers rushed to help the woman lying on the ground after she'd been shot, according to the caller.

"I don't know exactly what part I'm at, I just heard shots fired, and there's a girl lying on the ground," she said. "They say she's okay, but she's been shot, and a dude has been shot."

Another caller described hearing what sounded like an automatic weapon.

"It sounded like he had like an automatic gun or something. It just kept going and going," the caller said, noting that gunfire appeared to be coming from both the north and south sides of the park. "Everybody was just running."

Dispatchers confirmed that Atlanta Police Department officers, fire crews, and EMS were on the scene within minutes of the initial reports.

What we know:

Atlanta Police say 16-year-old Tianah Robinson was shot and killed while visiting the park with her mother around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Another teen, 15-year-old Italia Wilson, was shot in the shoulder and is now at home recovering with her family after being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators believe at least four individuals fired weapons from different locations inside the park.

Police Maj. Peter Malecki stated the girls were likely caught in the crossfire and were not involved in any dispute.

Investigators previously said they located multiple crime scenes and used K-9 units to find ballistic evidence.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting on April 4, 2026, that left one teen girl dead and another injured. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet announced any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly how many shooters were involved, though they believe at least four people opened fire.

What you can do:

A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

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