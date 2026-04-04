The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred near Piedmont Park in Midtown amid 404 Day celebrations. Homicide detectives are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the gunfire. Witnesses are questioning the lack of police presence at the park before shots rang.



Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that left one teen girl dead and another hospitalized after gunfire broke out inside Piedmont Park on Saturday night.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers were dispatched to the park just after 9 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl had been shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is currently stable.

Investigators continued searching the scene and found a second victim, a 16-year-old girl, who was also shot. Despite life-saving efforts, the girl died at the scene.

Atlanta police said the shooting was not associated with a permitted event that happened on the opposite side of the park and concluded at 7:45 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the incident stemmed from an unpermitted gathering that occurred near the far west end of the park," the agency said in a statement.

Investigators stated they located multiple crime scene locations and utilized K-9 units to find ballistic evidence.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting on April 4, 2026, that left one teen girl dead and another injured. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation, and it is unclear if the victims were the intended targets.

Timeline:

7:45 p.m.: A permitted event on the east side of Piedmont Park concluded.

Post-event: A large crowd remained inside the park.

9:04 p.m.: Officers received reports of a person shot and arrived to find two victims.

Late Saturday: K-9 units and homicide investigators processed a "rather large" crime scene that spanned the area near the park's pond.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police respond to the area around Piedmont Park on the night of April 4, 2026, after a fatal shooting. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

"When we got here on scene, there was a lot of confusion," said FOX 5 reporter Rey Llerena. "There was a lot of people running around, scattering... people walking around trying to figure out what made sense."

"There were a large number of people here, so if you saw anything, please make sure you contact us and let us know," an Atlanta Police spokesperson said during a late-night press briefing.

When asked about witness reports describing a "teen takeover" involving people in masks, Lieutenant Butler noted, "We've heard things about a gathering as far as the age groups; we're still trying to determine what exactly that was. We're working all angles and gathering all the footage that's inside the park."

Witnesses describe 'pow-pow' sounds and panic

The sounds of the shooting stood out to those nearby. One witness described the rapid nature of the gunfire.

"I don't know what kind of gun it is, but like pow-pow-pow-pow-pow, pow-pow-pow-pow-pow," the witness said. "And then that's when I started hearing the police."

An event coordinator, who asked to remain anonymous, was at the park for the 404 Day festival and noted a lack of security.

"I plan large events like this, and I didn't see any police presence," she said. "I didn't see any police presence for security, for crowd control."

One neighborhood resident named Chris Beauregard said the area was so crowded with cars that people could not leave their homes.

"We’re not unaccustomed to festivals in this neighborhood, but usually for a festival of this size and scale with tens of thousands of people, there is Atlanta police present conducting traffic control, ensuring that everyone’s behaving accordingly and all of that was absent," Beauregard explained.

What you can do:

Anyone with information, photos, or video of the gathering and the subsequent shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.