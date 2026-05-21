Georgia agencies push Memorial Day safety campaign

The Brief Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are increasing patrols on roads and waterways ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Officials are urging people to wear seat belts and life jackets as summer travel and boating season ramps up. Authorities said impaired driving and boating remain major concerns after multiple deadly crashes and drownings last year.



Law enforcement agencies across Georgia are ramping up patrols ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend as millions of people prepare to hit the roads and waterways for the unofficial start of summer.

What we know:

Officials held a joint safety news conference Thursday near Lake Lanier, reminding Georgians to buckle up, wear life jackets and avoid driving or boating while impaired.

Authorities said last year’s Memorial Day weekend turned deadly across the state. During the 78-hour holiday period, 15 people were killed in traffic crashes. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources also reported 66 drownings statewide in 2025, along with 122 boating accidents that left 10 people dead and 92 injured.

What they're saying:

Officials warned this year is already off to a dangerous start on Georgia waterways.

"It’s unfortunately been a busy year already with drowning and boating fatalities on Georgia’s waterways," one official said during the briefing. "Don’t get on the waterways and get impaired and start drinking and become an unsafe operator."

Authorities said officers will be heavily patrolling lakes, rivers and highways throughout the holiday weekend and warned impaired drivers and boaters could face arrest.

Officials also noted water levels remain low in some areas of the state, creating additional hazards for boaters heading out over the holiday weekend.