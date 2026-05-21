Multiple new sex crime charges filed against Douglasville teacher

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The Brief Former Alexander High School teacher Maris Nichols is now accused of crimes involving six teens, according to newly released warrants. Investigators say Nichols allegedly sent explicit photos, videos and messages to students and had sexual encounters with multiple teens. Authorities also accuse Nichols of trying to get a student to delete explicit messages before her first arrest.



New arrest warrants are revealing disturbing new allegations against a former Alexander High School teacher already accused of having sex with a student.

PREVIOUS STORY: Douglas County teacher accused of sleeping with student twice: warrants

What we know:

Maris Nichols, 25, is now facing additional charges after investigators identified six alleged victims connected to the case, according to court documents released Thursday.

Nichols, a former biology teacher and football staff member, is charged with child molestation, grooming of a minor for sexual offenses, improper sexual contact by an employee and tampering with evidence. A judge set her total bond at $74,000.

Authorities previously accused Nichols of having sex twice with one student — once inside a closet between classrooms at the school and another time inside a Hummer off campus in Douglasville.

The newly-released warrants allege the misconduct extended far beyond one student.

Investigators say Nichols allegedly sent nude photos and videos of herself to multiple students, including videos of herself masturbating with a sex toy during live video chats with at least two teens under 16.

According to the warrants, Nichols also allegedly had sex with another student in the back seat of his truck at a golf club and sent explicit messages to two male students describing sexual acts she wanted performed on her.

One female student allegedly received nude videos and messages from Nichols, who investigators say also encouraged the student to watch the "Fifty Shades of Grey" movies before discussing them afterward.

The Douglas County School System previously said it was "deeply troubled" by the allegations and launched an internal investigation while cooperating with law enforcement.

What's next:

Investigators have described the case as active and ongoing.