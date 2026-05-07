Douglas County teacher facing sexual assault charges

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The Brief A teacher at Alexander High School is behind bars facing multiple counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory authority. Maris Nichols was taken into custody on Friday after previously being placed on administrative leave by the Douglas County School District. School officials say they are cooperating with law enforcement in an investigation they describe as an "unacceptable" violation of professional standards.



A Douglas County teacher has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority, according to jail records.

Alexander High School teacher arrested

What we know:

Maris Nichols was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Her arrest follows an announcement earlier in the week from the school district stating a female teacher had been put on leave during an investigation. Nichols taught at Alexander High School and, according to posts on her Facebook account, worked with the school's football team.

Douglas County school investigation

What we know:

District officials said they launched an investigation immediately after learning about the alleged misconduct involving an employee at Alexander High. School leaders say the behavior being investigated is unacceptable and violates professional standards. The district is currently cooperating with state and local law enforcement.

Unanswered district details

What we don't know:

The exact details surrounding the charges have not been released. FOX 5 has requested the arrest warrant to learn more about the specific allegations that led to these charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.